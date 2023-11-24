RBI slaps penalties totaling ₹10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance
The apex bank regulatory body made it clear that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
The Reserve Bank of India on 24 November slapped penalties totaling ₹10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for contravention of norms.
