RBI to soon start pilot project on digital currency1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 04:34 PM IST
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will soon commence the pilot project on the digital currency for specific use cases
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon commence limited pilot launches of the digital rupee for specific use cases, the central bank said today in a concept paper. The concept paper was released on Friday as it tests the digital currency in India. The Reserve Bank of India has been exploring the pros and cons of a central bank digital currency for some time and is currently engaged in working towards a phased implementation strategy, the bank said.