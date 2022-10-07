RBI to soon start pilot project on digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon commence limited pilot launches of the digital rupee for specific use cases, the central bank said today in a concept paper. The concept paper was released on Friday as it tests the digital currency in India. The Reserve Bank of India has been exploring the pros and cons of a central bank digital currency for some time and is currently engaged in working towards a phased implementation strategy, the bank said.

