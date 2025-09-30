Own a slice of malls, offices with just ₹500: The Reit revolution in India
Reits, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, let retail investors earn rental income, benefit from property appreciation, and skip the hassles of landlords—making commercial real estate accessible to everyone.
Think mutual funds, but for real estate. That’s how Pratik Dantara, executive committee member of the Indian REITs Association, explains Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits)—a growing investment avenue giving retail investors exposure to office parks, malls, and other commercial properties.