Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor bought a sea-view apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for over ₹ 60.41 crore, including stamp duty. The 24th-floor apartment, which is 6,176 sq ft in size, is their second purchase in the Three Sixty West building.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor bought a sea-view apartment in Mumbai's posh Worli area, The Economic Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bollywood star couple paid more than ₹60.41 crore for it, including the cost of stamp duty. The apartment is on the 24th floor of the Three Sixty West building on Dr. Annie Besant Road. It is 6,176 square feet in size.

Also Read: Mumbai expected to see a fall in property prices this year and next This is Shahid's second purchase in this tower. Before this, Kapoor and his wife bought a duplex on the 42nd and 43rd floors of the same tower for more than ₹58.57 crore in 2018, ET added. Kapoor purchased a new apartment on the 24th floor from Chandak Realtors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to ET, the deal was completed on May 24. Chandak Realtors handled it. Kapoor paid ₹1.75 crore as stamp duty to register it. The purchase also comes with three exclusive car parking spots in the tower.

Also Read: How much does a house cost in Mumbai? Two days before Kapoor finalised his deal, Karan Bhagat bought two apartments in the same building. The founder and CEO of the investment firm 360 ONE paid ₹170 crore.

Earlier in May, Mavjibhai Patel also purchased an apartment there. The senior executive at Kiran Gems, one of the largest diamond companies in the world, paid over ₹97 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai real estate After nearly two years of slow activity, luxury homes are becoming popular again in Mumbai, India's most expensive property market. This is because more people want to buy these types of homes.

Piramal Realty, from the Ajay Piramal Group, started a new project in Mumbai's Byculla area. More than four years ago, Piramal Realty bought the seven-acre land from Mafatlal Industries for ₹605 crore. Piramal Realty plans to spend ₹4,300 crore on this project over the next five years.

