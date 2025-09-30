Can real estate tokenization make premium property investment affordable for small investors?
Summary
Real estate tokenisation is revolutionising property investment by allowing investors to own a piece of high-value property with just ₹10,000. This innovative approach makes real estate as accessible as mutual funds, unlocking a world of opportunities for potential investors.
Investing in real estate located at premium locations is out of reach for most people, given the high upfront costs. But what if it could be done without buying the entire unit and with as little as ₹10,000? That’s the promise of real estate tokenization.
