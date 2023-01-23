Reliance Industries stock gains nearly 1% after Q3 results

Reliance Industries stock gains nearly 1% after Q3 results1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Friday reported 15 per cent drop in net profit to ₹15,792 crore for December 2022 quarter as higher finance costs, the new windfall profit tax and depreciation neutralised strong operating performance.
(PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries gained nearly 1 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the company reported 15 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.
