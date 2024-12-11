Money
How you can claim deductions and save on taxes from rental income
Summary
- Old tax regime offers more flexibility in terms of deductions on rental income
Rent can be an additional source of income for salaried individuals who have invested in property. While real estate as an investment may have its challenges in terms of liquidity and high capital requirement, rental income can complement one's salary.
