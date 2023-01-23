Restaurant Brands Asia shares soar over 5% on back of expansion plans1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
On the technical front, analysts believe that the stock is quite volatile, recoveries in the past remained short lived, and its better to avoid.
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd soared over 5% on Monday's trade and gained 34.22% from 52-week low of ₹86.5. The shares of the quick service restaurant brands were trading at high day volume of 890.8K.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×