Why this money manager says avoid direct investing route for mid- and small-caps
Investing in mid- and small-cap stocks requires a higher level of diligence, which retail investors may not manage, says Pankaj Tibrewal, founder and chief investment officer of Ikigai Asset Manager.
Both mid- and small-cap funds continue to attract strong investor flows. Mid-cap funds received ₹5,085 crore of net inflows in September, while small-cap funds received net inflows of ₹4,362 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). However, the BSE 150 MidCap Index is flat while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index is down 2% in the one-year period.