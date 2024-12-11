How you can calculate your early retirement fund

“International studies also show that there is a floor level safe withdrawal rate for certain combinations of inflation and projected returns on the corpus," he said. “The multiple number will change if we change inflation assumptions. In our case, we have taken 4% inflation to calculate the real value of the retirement corpus at the end of the retirement period. For other combinations of inflation, we may not arrive at a stable solution like 65 times. This is a peculiar case, where a combination of 4% assumed inflation and projected return is giving a stable solution in simulations."