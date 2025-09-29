Many Indians are chasing a FIRE mirage without even knowing it. Are you one of them?
Given family obligations and the costs of children's education, chasing FIRE may not always be as successful as in the West. What's a better way to approach it then?
“I’ve exhausted my savings in funding my daughter’s MBBS education. Her post-graduation is still left. At the age of 55, I will start saving for retirement from scratch. I will retire with no corpus, or perhaps never retire," said an attendee at the Mint Money Festival in Bengaluru on Saturday. His story, shared during a session on FIRE, or Financial Independence Retire Early, underscored how unrealistic the idea can feel in India, weighed down by education costs and family obligations.