Why the rich still get systematic investing wrong
The rationale for systematic investing is independent of portfolio size. Whether an investor has ₹1,000 or several crores, market direction over the short or long term remains inherently uncertain.
A few weeks ago, a conversation with an investor left me both amused and slightly alarmed. He had a couple of crores from a property sale sitting idle in a savings account. When I suggested gradually investing it in equity mutual funds through an SIP, he looked almost offended.