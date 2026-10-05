Richest zodiac signs in India: Do you have the ‘wealthiest sun sign’? Find out | Hurun Rich List 2026

Gemini leads wealth growth in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. Its combined wealth rose 30.2% over one year, the highest increase among all 12 signs. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and family, alongside Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, drove this growth.

Aquarius (Anil Agarwal) takes second place with 27.2% growth, followed by Virgo (Roshni Nadar Malhotra) with 23%. Leo (Azim Premji) ranks 4th at 17.2% while Sagittarius follows closely with 16.9%. These five signs lead the annual growth table.

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Scorpio stands 6th with 12.5% growth. Taurus follows at 10.7% while Cancer records 10.2%. Capricorn and Libra register smaller increases of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Overall, ten signs report gains in their combined wealth.

Aries and Pisces are the only signs showing declines. Aries falls 2.3%, placing it 11th. Pisces records the sharpest fall, losing 4.1% and finishing last.

The individual wealth chart offers another view of India's richest people. Gautam Adani and family lead with ₹9.23 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani and family follow with ₹8.63 lakh crore. Their zodiac signs, supplied alongside the report, are Cancer and Aries, respectively.

Gemini businessman LN Mittal and family hold ₹3.39 lakh crore, ranking third. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family rank sixth with ₹2.69 lakh crore. These figures justify Gemini's leading position in wealth growth.

Taurus businessman Cyrus S Poonawalla and family rank fourth with ₹3.03 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a Virgo, and family follow with ₹2.79 lakh crore.

2026 vs 2025 Gemini led the wealthiest list in 2025 as well. Virgo and Capricorn followed. However, those percentages described representation on the list, rather than annual wealth growth.

Aquarius shows the biggest difference, moving from 10th last year to 2nd this year. Virgo remains 3rd, after sharing 2nd place with Capricorn last year. Capricorn now stands 9th.

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Leo moves from joint 8th to 4th, while Sagittarius rises from joint 8th to 5th. Scorpio shifts from 4th to 6th. Taurus moves from 11th to 7th while Libra moves from 12th to 10th. Pisces falls from 5th to 12th, recording the steepest wealth decline this year.

What’s your zodiac sign? Aries covers birthdays from 21 March to 19 April and belongs to the fire element. Taurus covers 20 April to 20 May and belongs to the earth element. Gemini covers 21 May to 20 June and belongs to the air element.

Cancer covers birthdays from 21 June to 22 July and belongs to the water element. Leo covers 23 July to 22 August and belongs to the fire element. Virgo covers 23 August to 22 September and belongs to the earth element.

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Libra covers birthdays from 23 September to 22 October and belongs to the air element. Scorpio covers 23 October to 21 November and belongs to the water element. Sagittarius covers 22 November to 21 December and belongs to the fire element.