Route Mobile shares surge 13% following strong Q3 results

Route Mobile shares surge 13% following strong Q3 results3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Route Mobile's stock rose 13.3% on Tuesday after its Q3 FY23 net profit and revenue both increased compared to the same period last year. The company reported an 84.40% increase in net profit and a 75.16% jump in revenue from operations.
Shares of Route Mobile climbed 13.3 percent on Tuesday, January 24 after the consolidated net profit of the company jumped 84.40 percent to ₹85.36 crore on a 75.16 percent surge in revenue from operations to ₹985.72 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×