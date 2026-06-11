₹22.5 lakh from swimming pool business? Woman claims about friend’s per month earnings; internet has questions

As many people dream of entrepreneurship, a social media user named Pooja triggered a discussion on X by asking people what business they would start if they owned a farm. In a detailed post on X, she shared how her friend, who built a swimming pool on a farm - one of the most popular leisure attractions during summers - is earning lakhs of rupees from it.

The conversation began after Pooja visited a friend's farm and noticed a swimming pool on the property. Curious about whether it was financially worthwhile, she decided to ask the owner about the business.

She wrote, “Yesterday morning, I was walking towards my friend’s farm, where he has built a swimming pool. Just for fun, I asked him, ‘Buddy, does this thing actually make any money, or are you just fulfilling a hobby ?’ He smiled and replied, ‘It’s doing okay, nothing extraordinary.’ But as the conversation went on and the real numbers came out. Then I understood why people prefer to keep their earnings a secret.”

Her post soon drew attention online, with many users wondering whether a swimming pool located on a farm could genuinely generate substantial income.

Calculations reveal eye-catching figures To estimate the earnings, Pooja worked out the numbers based on visitor footfall and ticket prices.

She explained, “When I did a little calculation, the picture looked completely different. During the summer holidays, around 700-800 people visit the pool every day. If we take an average of 750 visitors and the ticket price is ₹100, that means the pool generates around ₹75,000 in a single day. So, if we consider just 30 days in a month, that comes to approximately ₹22.5 lakh per month.”

The estimated revenue quickly became a talking point, with several users expressing surprise at the scale of earnings suggested by the figures.

Income beyond the peak season Pooja also considered how the business might perform once the summer rush subsides.

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She wrote, “Now let’s assume the peak season is over. Even then, around 250 people visit daily on normal days. 250 × Rs100 = Rs25,000 per day. That means roughly ₹7.5 lakh per month.”

Water reportedly generates revenue twice What intrigued social media users even more was Pooja's claim that the swimming pool owner earns from the same resource in more than one way.

Talking about the expense, she added, “As for the expenses, the land is already his own. He has only hired two security guards, whose combined salary is around ₹20,000 per month. And the most interesting part is still left. Whenever the pool water is replaced, it is not simply wasted. The same water is sold to farmers for irrigation.”

She further added, “Which means people first pay money to swim in that water, and then the same water goes to the fields and generates income for a second time. That’s when I realised some people don’t just own land, they turn it into a money-printing machine.”

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Users divided over the claims The idea of generating income from multiple uses of the same asset impressed many social media users.

One user wrote, “The smartest businesses are the ones that make money from the same asset in multiple ways. A swimming pool earning from visitors and then from irrigation water is a great example of maximising resources.”

Another said, “Really interesting way of looking at business. When land and ideas are used properly, even a simple step like this can turn into a strong income source.”

However, several users questioned whether the calculations reflected the complete picture.

One commenter noted, “Every business looks easy from the outside. The real picture only becomes clear when you factor in the expenses along with the income.”

Questions raised over operating costs Responding to scepticism, Pooja offered additional details about the operation.

She wrote, “He built it on his farm and doesn't require much maintenance. He has hired two guards and pays them ₹20,000. He has purchased several vehicles from the earnings of this pool.”

Despite this clarification, doubts remained. Some users pointed out that maintaining a commercial swimming pool typically involves a range of ongoing costs.

One user questioned, “Pool cleaning and maintenance expenses?. Near constant cleaning of changing/shower areas. CCTV (for security, police requirements) Life guard. Lighting and others.”

Another added, “Even the most busiest pool in a residential area during peak summer, the max attendance is 500/700 people per day. You are talking about your friends farm house it means in the city outskirts, the pool owner should offer pickup & drop off & free food to get 750 people on odd days.”

A third user remained unconvinced by the visitor estimates, saying, “Keep 750 aside, visiting 250 people just for a pool in peak season itself is the toughest task.”

While the exact earnings remain unverified, the post has triggered a wider conversation about unconventional business models, rural entrepreneurship and the true economics behind seasonal attractions.