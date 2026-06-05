₹31,000 on fitness? Bengaluru's millennial couple describes monthly expenses of a family of 3

Bengaluru's millennial couple recently shared a breakdown of monthly expenses incurred in the month of May. The duo gave a brief insight into the lifestyle of the family of 3 which pays special emphasis on fitness and health. The couple posted a video on Instagram revealing that the combined monthly expenses totaled up to ₹1.66 lakh.

The video shared by Megha and her husband Shubham, both of whom are working professionals, has gone viral and has amassed over 1.3 million views. The caption to the post states, “Everyone says Bangalore is expensive. But how expensive? This is how much we spent in May as a family, and where it went. This doesn't include our monthly investments or our summer trip as we maintain separate funds for that.”

The video opens with Shubham saying that considerable portion of their income is sent on rent and utilities. “Of course, this is our largest expense, which amounted to ₹68,000.” The expenditure incurred in health and fitness category involved gym membership, personal training, supplements, sports and training gear. The combined total of these expenses amounted to ₹31,000 in the previous month.

Moving to salaries of house help, Shubham said, “We employ a nanny, a cook, and a cleaning house help that totaled up to ₹29,000.” The couple spends nearly ₹8,000 per month on toddler and pet supplies which includes diapers, toys, clothes, and foods for their dog.

Concluding the video, Megha said, “Our last bucket is miscellaneous expenses, such as eating out, entertainment, shopping, OTT subscriptions, transport, which totaled ₹12,000.”

With grand total of groceries around ₹18,000, the couple spent ₹1.66 lakh last month. Seeking high, low, or average rating from the online community, this video sparked discussions online over necessity versus extravagant spending.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “The school fees are yet to enter the picture.”

Another user remarked, “In terms of Bangalore, I know families with 4 living even in 50-60k with 2 children going to school comfortably. Are they happy? Yes… are they healthy? Yes… but achieve through different choices and it works for them. Bangalore offers diverse living, choices of individuals depends on their comforts!”

A third comment read, “Your expenses are personal and could be relative to your incomes. Your choice, your life. You don't need to validate it with the world.”

A fourth user said, “Most realistic breakdown i have seen for family of 4 living in metro.”

A fifth user asked, “Something also interesting to know is who pays for what and how much, basically how do you split.”