RTP Global, Omidyar, Alteria, others back Wiom’s $17 mn Series A1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:11 AM IST
YourNest, Omidyar Network India, Global Brain, Blume Founders Fund, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One and 9 Unicorns also participated in the round.
New Delhi-based telecom startup Wiom on Thursday said it has raised $17 million (about ₹139 crore) in a mix of equity and debt as a part of its Series A funding round led by global venture capital firm RTP Global.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×