RTP Global, Omidyar, Alteria, others back Wiom’s $17 mn Series A

The VC firm, which has backed startups such as Cred, Rebel Foods, DeHaat, Delivery Hero, Practo and Mobile Premier League, is looking to invest in 20 Indian startups with a primary focus on seed and Series A rounds. It will also scout for opportunities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It is targeting areas like artificial intelligence, enterprise software, fintech, and e-commerce, among others, with this new vehicle.

