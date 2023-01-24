Rupee falls 26 paise to 81.68 against US dollar1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:07 AM IST
The local unit opened lower at 81.48 to a dollar against the last close of 81.42. It moved in a range of 81.48 to 81.68 in morning deals.
(PTI) The rupee declined by 26 paise to 81.68 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday due to a rise in crude oil prices and forex outflows.
