Rupee falls 26 paise to 81.68 against US dollar

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST

The Indian rupee could cross 82 per dollar mark in the fourth quarter and stay above the 80-to-a-dollar mark in 2023-24. (Photo: iStock)

The local unit opened lower at 81.48 to a dollar against the last close of 81.42. It moved in a range of 81.48 to 81.68 in morning deals.