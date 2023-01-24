Rupee falls 28 paise to 81.70 against US dollar1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:20 PM IST
- At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 81.61 to a dollar against the previous close of 81.42.
(PTI) The rupee fell 28 paise to close as 81.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as unabated foreign fund outflow hit market sentiments.
