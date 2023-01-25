Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against dollar1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM IST
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher at 81.62 and rose further to a high of 81.49 in morning trade.
(PTI) The rupee rose by 20 paise to 81.50 against the US currency in morning trade on Wednesday following a weak dollar in the global markets.
