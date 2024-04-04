Rushing to invest in PPF before April 5? Here's why it may not be a good idea
Investing in PPF is a good starting point for your investments, but hastily allocating all your savings to it each year or prioritising it over other potentially better investment options could be detrimental in the long run.
Every April, many investors eagerly deposit funds into their Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts before April 5, hoping to capitalise on the additional interest accrued from early investment. Indeed, depositing a lumpsum between April 1 and April 5 annually in a PPF account, assuming a consistent interest rate of 7.1%, yields a substantial maturity amount compared to monthly deposits of ₹12,500 over the subsequent 15 years. With monthly investments of ₹12,500 in a PPF account for 15 years at a constant interest rate of 7.1%, the total amount earned is ₹40,20,301. In comparison, depositing ₹1,50,000 into your PPF account by April 5 each year will result in a maturity amount of ₹40,68,209.22 after 15 years. The difference in yields is approximately ₹38,000. While some may argue that “a rupee saved is a rupee earned and vice versa," others may disagree with this perspective.