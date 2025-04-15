Money
Sachet-sized mutual funds can still be difficult for the house help as an investment option
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 15 Apr 2025, 03:44 PM IST
- Whether it is trying to convince low-income earners about the benefits of mutual fund investments or getting them to register for an SIP, the path has enough hurdles to discourage potential investors
In January, the market regulator introduced the concept of ₹250-a-month mutual fund investments – akin to selling shampoo in sachets instead of bottles – in a bid to bring India’s low-income earners into the financial mainstream. While the smaller ticket size addresses affordability, there are certain barriers that make gold jewellery and informal chit funds more attractive propositions for this category of savers.
