Sahara India refund status: Millions of investors who had put their savings into Sahara's cooperative societies are still waiting to get their money back. The government has now transferred more than ₹10,037 crore to over 47.15 lakh depositors through the official Sahara refund process, offering a fresh update for those tracking their claims.

According to the latest figures available as of November 18, 2026, around 1.51 crore people have applied for refunds. Of these, more than 47.15 lakh investors have received payments directly into their bank accounts.

Around ₹221.45 crore was transferred to eligible depositors in the seven days preceding November 18.

For investors who have already submitted their claims, the next step is to check whether their applications have been approved, are still being processed or require corrections.

Sahara refund status: How much money has been returned so far? The latest government figures offer an update on the scale of the refund exercise.

Total applications received: Around 1.51 crore

Investors paid: More than 47.15 lakh

Total amount refunded: ₹ 10,037.47 crore

10,037.47 crore Disbursement in the latest seven-day period: ₹ 221.45 crore The government is processing claims through the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal.

Claims are generally scrutinised within 30 days by the respective cooperative societies, while applicants are informed of the decision within 45 days of submitting their applications.

How to check your Sahara refund status online Depositors do not need to visit a Sahara office or approach an agent to track their refund. The government has made the facility available online.

Follow these steps:

Visit the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in

Select the Depositor Login option.

Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Fill in the captcha displayed on the screen.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Log in to your account to view your application and claim status.

The dashboard will show the latest information available about your refund application. Which Sahara cooperative societies are covered under the refund process? The refund facility covers eligible depositors of four cooperative societies:

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow

Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal

Our India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad Depositors must meet the eligibility and verification requirements applicable to their respective societies to receive the refund.

Sahara refund not credited? Here's what you should do If the money has not reached your bank account, checking the application status should be the first step.

If the application shows that it is under process, the claim is still undergoing verification. Depositors should allow the process to continue and check the portal for further updates.

If the application has been marked for correction or resubmission, applicants should visit the designated resubmission facility, rectify the discrepancies and submit the required information again.

The government has also expanded the refund limits in stages. Earlier limits of ₹50,000 and ₹10 lakh were applicable at different stages of the process. Eligible depositors can now submit claims for the full amount of their verified outstanding deposits, subject to the prescribed checks and approval.

Sahara refund helpline numbers Depositors facing difficulties with their applications, resubmissions or payments can contact the official helpline numbers: