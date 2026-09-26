Salaries, minimum wage, incentives, insurance for contractual DTC drivers in focus amid strike

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh met with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and bus operators on Friday to review concerns and demands raised by contractual drivers working under the Cluster Bus Scheme, ANI reported.
Earlier this week, on Monday, Singh had also directed officials to consult the labour department to discuss salaries and other issues raised by striking Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, PTI reported citing a senior government official.
DTC drivers working with private companies hired for the corporation's electric buses have been on strike, demanding a hike in daily wages, with implementation of basic dearness allowance (DA), medical facilities and overtime payment, it added.
As per the ANI report, the meeting focused on issues including:
The report added that Singh has asked his department and the concerned operators to examine feasibility of these measures within the existing labour laws, concession agreements and operational requirements.
Officials told the news agency that the matter falls under the competent authority and would require examination as per applicable rules.
Singh asked OEMs and operators to address the drivers' genuine grievances and submit point-wise action-taken reports along with supporting documents. He said the Delhi government aims to improve welfare of personnel involved in bus operations and ensure reliable and uninterrupted public transport for commuters.
Earlier, on 14 September, the state put its implementation of its new challan system notification on hold, following objections raised by the Coordination Committee of Advocates over issues related to the amended mechanism. The minister said that concerns raised by advocates have been taken seriously and that the representation received from them will be examined by the Transport Department.
"Representation has been received from advocates over issues related to implementation of new challan system in Delhi. The representation is being sent to the Transport Dept for examination and will also be brought to the notice of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Singh said in a press note.
According to the DTC Karamachari Ekta Union, PTI on Monday reported that they plan to launch a complete ‘kaam band’ (stop work) protest from 28 September over non-implementation of basic DA for DTC contract employees. A letter to this effect has been submitted to the Delhi Chief Minister's and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Office, the report added.
The letter stated, “For the past two years, the file regarding basic DA of DTC employees has been pending with you; it has also been passed from the DTC Board and is with the finance department. Our demands are — implement the basic DA immediately, and secondly, private drivers operating DTC buses should be taken on the corporation's payroll with immediate effect.”
The drivers and conductors said they are paid ₹862 per day, of which ₹60 goes towards provident fund, leaving them with the remaining amount of ₹802 as daily wage, as per the report. It added that drivers said the strike continued, as private companies had not given them assurances regarding a hike in salaries.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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