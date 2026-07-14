The quiet edge: saving more trumps the exciting habit of investing better

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read14 Jul 2026, 12:23 PM IST
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In the early years of investing, contributions matter far more than market returns.
Summary
Work out how much you can save, push that figure a little higher than is comfortable, and only then spend energy on choosing the funds. Simplicity is not a compromise but the whole point. Save a lot, keep the deployment sensible and dull, and let time do the rest, says Dhirendra Kumar.

When you are starting out, how much you save matters far more than which fund you choose.

Think of someone who has finally decided to take their savings seriously, has done some reading, and has arrived at a list of questions. Should they pick a large-cap fund or a flexi-cap one? Is a small-cap allocation worth the volatility? Should the SIP run on the first of the month or the seventh? Direct plan or regular? And what about the funds with the best three-year track record? The one question that almost never appears on this list is the only one that will decide how things turn out: how much they will put away each month.

This is an odd pattern, and I have watched it repeat itself for years. The moment people resolve to invest, all their attention rushes toward where the money should go, and almost none of it toward how much should go there. The illusion is that meticulously analysing fund categories and ratios amounts to diligence, when for most savers, it is actually a form of avoidance. The choice of fund is interesting, comparable and endlessly debatable, which makes it a tempting thing to fuss over. The size of the monthly contribution is dull and slightly painful, because it turns into a conversation about spending, and so the mind busies itself with the smaller question to avoid the larger one.

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Let me show you why the larger one wins, because the arithmetic is more lopsided than people expect. Imagine two savers, both starting from nothing, and investing every month for ten years. The first is sensible but unremarkable and puts away 20,000 a month, earning a quite ordinary 8% a year. The second is the clever one, the sort who reads everything and picks brilliantly, and, let's say, manages 14% a year, a return that is hard to sustain over a decade. This clever saver, feeling proud of his cleverness, sets aside only 12,000.

At the end of ten years, the unremarkable saver has a little over 36 lakh, and the clever one, despite a return advantage most professionals would envy, has about 32 lakh. Look closely at where each rupee came from, because that is the part that should change your mind. The clever saver's skill genuinely paid off: the market handed him around 17 lakh in gains, against roughly 13 lakh for the dull one. He won the contest he was playing. But he had put in so much less of his own money that his hard-won returns could not close the gap. The boring habit of saving more beats the exciting habit of investing better, and it did so comfortably.

The reason is simple. In the early years of any saver's life, the pile is small, so the return on it is small in rupee terms, no matter how good that rate of return is. What grows the pile during this period is overwhelmingly the money you keep adding, not the money the market hands you. Your contributions do the heavy lifting for the first decade or so, and only later, once the base has become large, does the return on it begin to dominate. The irony is that most people fixate on the deployment decision just when it matters the least, and lose interest in it by the time it starts to matter.

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I should admit my own profession's part in this. The entire investment media, mine included, is built to talk about where to invest and barely at all about how much. We publish the fund-of-the-year lists, the star ratings, the tables ranking this quarter's best performers, and almost never the unglamorous reminder to simply put away more. So, your fixation on fund choice is not really a personal failing. It is the thing the whole industry has trained you to look at.

None of this means that where you invest is irrelevant. It means the differences among sensible choices are small compared to how much you save. The one thing you must not do is mistake this for a licence to be careless, because the argument only holds while the money sits in a reasonably long-term growth asset. Park it in a savings account, and the return really does become the problem. Stray into the obvious stupidities, the crypto punts and the F&O gambling I have written about often enough, and no savings rate on earth will save you.

So, if you are starting out, here is the order I would suggest. First, work out how much you can save, push that figure a little higher than is comfortable, and only then spend energy on choosing the funds. As I have argued before in these pages, simplicity is not a compromise but the whole point. Save a lot, keep the deployment sensible and dull, and let time do the rest.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm.

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About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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