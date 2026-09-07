Saving money for no reason? 5 luxuries you must spend on once essentials, emergencies and future goals are covered

Saving gives you security, but enjoying your money matters too. Once essentials, emergencies and future goals are covered, some spending can improve everyday life. These 5 luxuries offer comfort, time and memorable experiences. Spending need not become a competition with anyone.
For years, your holidays may have meant rushed journeys and staying with relatives. When you can comfortably afford more, plan a trip you genuinely want. It could be a quiet stay in Kerala or your first overseas holiday.
Spend on convenient travel, comfortable accommodation and experiences that interest you. Paying slightly more for sensible flight timings can make the journey less tiring. Choose fewer enjoyable activities instead of racing through every tourist attraction.
Take your parents along if travelling together has remained an unfinished family wish. The luxury lies in enjoying your time, rather than collecting photographs for social media. Return with memories, without bringing debt.
After a tiring day, comfort at home can feel more valuable than expensive outings. Consider replacing that uncomfortable mattress or buying a chair that properly supports you. Good curtains, softer lighting or reliable cooling can make your favourite room more pleasant.
Choose improvements for problems you notice daily, rather than copying a celebrity's home. You need not renovate everything together or buy the costliest option available. Try products wherever possible and check their quality before paying.
A carefully-chosen purchase can serve you repeatedly, making its value easier to appreciate. Your home should provide proper rest, especially when your workdays already demand so much.
If weekends disappear into chores, spending on help can give you time back. You could hire a cook, arrange occasional cleaning or use a laundry service. Start with the task you dislike most or struggle to complete.
Pay fairly, discuss responsibilities clearly and respect the person doing the work. Use the saved hours for family, rest or something you keep postponing. Convenience becomes worthwhile when it improves your routine, rather than merely providing a temporary treat.
Choose services you can comfortably continue, rather than stretching yourself every month. Buying back a few peaceful hours can feel luxurious. This matters when your schedule constantly leaves you exhausted.
Perhaps you wanted to learn music, pottery or swimming but always postponed the expense. Having enough money gives you permission to revisit that interest. Join a good class, rent suitable equipment or attend a short workshop.
Start with a trial before buying expensive supplies you might never use. Choose something you enjoy, even when it offers no promotion or extra income. Every activity does not need to become another achievement to display.
A Sunday spent painting can be valuable simply because it makes you happy. Set aside time and money for the hobby so it becomes part of your life. Personal enjoyment deserves space alongside responsibilities and savings.
You probably remember a happy family meal more clearly than another shopping bag. Occasionally, book a table at a lovely restaurant or arrange a special meal at home. Choose food your family enjoys, instead of selecting somewhere only because it looks expensive.
Celebrate a parent's birthday, an anniversary or simply a rare evening together. Comfortable seating, thoughtful service and an unhurried meal can make the occasion feel special. Put your phone away, and give everyone your attention. You can also choose a smaller gathering that allows proper conversation.
The point is sharing pleasure with people who matter. Spend for the experience, without expecting the price to guarantee happiness.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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