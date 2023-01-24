SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to ₹509 crore; bad loans decline1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- The company's total income grew marginally to ₹3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against ₹3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
(PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit at ₹509 crore.
