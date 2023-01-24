Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to 509 crore; bad loans decline

SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to 509 crore; bad loans decline

1 min read . 07:42 PM ISTMintGenie Team
The company's total income grew marginally to 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against 3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

  • The company's total income grew marginally to 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against 3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

(PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit at 509 crore.

(PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit at 509 crore.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, had posted a net profit of 386 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, had posted a net profit of 386 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company's total income grew marginally to 3,656 crore during October-December 2020, against 3,140 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total Operating cost increased by 15 per cent at 1,974 crore for the third quarter of FY23 from 1,719 crore in FY22, it said.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 2.22 per cent during the quarter under review as against 2.40 per cent a year ago.

The net NPA too eased to 0.80 per cent from 0.83 per cent at the end of December quarter of previous financial year.

As a result, impairment losses and bad debts expenses decreased by 15 per cent at 533 crore from 625 crore in FY22.

 

 

View Full Image
What is EBITDA
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP