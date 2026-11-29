SBI Card users making high-value fuel and transportation payments will face additional charges from December 1, 2026, as the credit card issuer introduces a 1% fee on eligible transactions crossing specified spending limits.

Under the revised Most Important Terms and Conditions (MITC), SBI Card will levy a 1% fee if a customer's cumulative eligible fuel expenditure exceeds ₹50,000 in a billing cycle.

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Separately, eligible transportation transactions exceeding ₹30,000 individually will attract a 1% charge.

The changes do not mean that every petrol pump purchase or routine transportation payment will become more expensive.

Instead, the additional fees will apply only when customers cross the specified thresholds.

However, there is an important difference between the two rules: the fuel spending limit is calculated cumulatively over a billing cycle, while the transportation limit applies to each individual transaction.

Here's what SBI Card users should know before the revised charges take effect.

What are the new SBI Card charges from December 1? SBI Card is introducing additional charges on two categories of transactions:

Fuel transactions: A 1% fee will apply when cumulative eligible fuel spending exceeds ₹50,000 during a billing cycle. The charge will be calculated on the entire eligible fuel expenditure, not just the amount above ₹50,000.

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Transportation transactions: A 1% fee will apply to every eligible individual transaction exceeding ₹30,000.

For example, a customer spending ₹60,000 on eligible fuel transactions in a billing cycle will pay an additional ₹600. Similarly, a transportation transaction worth ₹35,000 will attract a fee of ₹350.

Both charges will take effect on December 1, 2026.

How will the new 1% fuel fee work? The revised fuel charge will particularly affect customers who regularly make large fuel purchases using their SBI credit cards.

The ₹50,000 threshold will be calculated on the basis of total eligible fuel transactions during a billing cycle. Once the limit is crossed, the 1% fee will apply to the entire eligible expenditure.

For instance, spending ₹75,000 on eligible fuel transactions will attract an additional charge of ₹750. Customers whose eligible fuel expenditure remains at or below ₹50,000 will not incur this particular fee.

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The billing cycle is important here. The threshold will not necessarily correspond to a calendar month, so customers should check their individual statement periods.

SBI Card has identified eligible fuel transactions under Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) 5172, 5541, 5542 and 5983.

What is the new transportation transaction fee? The transportation charge follows a different calculation.

From December 1, every eligible individual transportation transaction exceeding ₹30,000 will attract a 1% fee.

For example, a payment of ₹40,000 will attract an additional ₹400, while a transaction of ₹30,000 or less will not trigger this particular charge.

Unlike the fuel rule, the transportation threshold is not based on cumulative spending during a billing cycle. Even if multiple transportation payments collectively exceed ₹30,000, the fee will apply only when an individual eligible transaction crosses the limit.

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The applicable transportation MCCs are 4111, 4784 and 4131.

Will GST apply to the additional charges? The 1% fee is not necessarily the final amount customers will pay. Applicable taxes will also be levied on fees and other charges, as specified in SBI Card's MITC.

Customers should also distinguish the new fuel fee from the existing fuel surcharge. These are separate charges, and fuel surcharge waivers available on select SBI credit cards will continue to be governed by their respective terms and conditions.

What should SBI Card users check before December 1? Customers who frequently use their SBI credit cards for fuel and transportation payments should review their spending patterns before the revised rules take effect.

Those with high fuel expenditure should track cumulative eligible transactions against the ₹50,000 billing-cycle threshold. For transportation payments, they should remember that the ₹30,000 limit applies separately to each eligible transaction.

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Also Read | December 2026: Money changes and deadlines consumers should know

Cardholders should also check the reward benefits and fuel surcharge waiver conditions applicable to their specific cards.

Another important detail is the Merchant Category Code assigned to a transaction.

SBI Card says these codes are determined by network partners and may be changed at their discretion. Such changes may be implemented following communication from the networks without separate intimation to customers.

Customers can refer to the revised MITC on SBI Card's official website to understand the charges applicable to their cards.

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