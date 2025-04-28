SBI Credit Card’s range of offers for gold purchases during Akshaya Tritiya week

SBI Credit Card has introduced a host of offers for ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, which will be celebrated on April 30. The offers, ranging from discounts and cashbacks of ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, are available at leading jewellery stores and brands, including Tanishq, Joy Alukkas, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, ORRA, TBZ, and Reliance Jewels. Here’s what SBI Credit Card offers customers for gold purchases during the ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ week.
April 24- April 30, 2025
All SBI credit cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback and Paytm SBI credit cards
Flat instant discount of ₹4000
Minimum transaction amount: ₹80000
Offer valid on one transaction per card
Offer valid only at Tanishq stores
April 24- April 30
All SBI credit cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback and Paytm SBI credit cards
Flat ₹2500 Cashback at Malabar Gold
Minimum transaction amount: ₹50000
Maximum cashback: ₹2500 per card account
Offer valid at Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores, website and mobile app
Cashback per card account to be capped for transactions done across stores, website and mobile app
April 24- April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI credit card and ‘Cashback SBI Credit Card’
Flat ₹2500 cashback at Joyalukkas Stores
Minimum transaction amount: ₹50000
Maximum Cashback: ₹2500 per card account
April 24- April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Cashback and Paytm SBI Credit Cards
Flat ₹2500 and ₹5000 cashback on the basis of the below-mentioned transaction amounts
|Transaction Amount (Rs)
|Flat Cashback Amount (Rs)
|50000 – 99999.99
|2500
|100000 and above
|5000
The offer is applicable only at “TBZ – The Original” stores in Pan-India.
The offer will be valid only on one transaction per card account during the offer period.
April 24- April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Cashback & Paytm SBI Credit Cards
5% cash back at Reliance Jewels
Minimum transaction – ₹25000
Maximum cashback – ₹2500 per card account
Offer valid on Reliance Jewels stores, Reliance Jewels website and mobile app only
Cashback to be capped for transactions made across stores, website and app.
April 25–April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards
Up to ₹5000 Cashback at PNG Jewellers
|Transaction Amount
|Cashback
|₹40000 to 99999
|2.5%
|₹100000 – 199999
|Flat ₹3000
|₹200000 – 299999
|Flat ₹4000
|₹300000 and above
|Flat ₹5000
|Maximum cashback per card account
|₹5000
April 24-April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI Credit Card and Cashback SBI Credit Card.
Flat instant discount of ₹2000
Minimum transaction amount: ₹40000
Maximum discount: ₹2000 per card
Offer valid at Caratlane stores (Offline channel) and at www.caratlane.com/Caratlane mobile app (Online channel)
Offer valid only on one transaction per card per channel
April 24-April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI Credit Card and Cashback SBI Credit Card.
Flat instant discount of ₹2000
Minimum transaction amount: ₹40000
Offer valid on one transaction per card per channel
Visit Mia website/mobile app or visit your nearest Mia Store to avail the offer
April 22-May 1
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, SBI Paytm Co-branded Card and Cashback Card.
Get up to ₹3000 cashback at ORRA
Minimum Transaction
₹50000
Max cashback per card up to 99999
2.5%
Max cashback per card above 100000
₹3000
Max Cashback per card account
₹3000
E-commerce transactions are valid on PayU gateway only
Offer valid only in stores as mentioned in the store list at www.orra.co.in
April 26-April 30
All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback SBI credit cards, SBI PayTm credit cards, and UPI transactions are done through SBI Rupay credit cards.
|Offer
|Up to ₹5000 instant discount
|Minimum Transaction
|₹50000
|Flat Discount ( ₹50000 – ₹99999)
|₹1000
|Flat Discount ( ₹100000 – ₹199999)
|₹2000
|Flat Discount (For more than ₹200000)
|₹5000
|Max. Discount per card
|₹5000
The offer can be availed at Senco Gold stores and all business associates under the brand name of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’
SBI also offers discounts and cashback for purchases made at Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Anjali Jewellers, JKJ Jewellers, Lalchand Jewellers and Verma Jewellers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.