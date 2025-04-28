SBI Credit Card’s range of offers for gold purchases during Akshaya Tritiya week

SBI Credit Card offers exclusive discounts and cashback for gold purchases during Akshaya Tritiya week. Enjoy up to 5,000 cashback at top jewellery brands like Tanishq, Malabar Gold, Joy Alukkas, TBZ, Reliance Jewels, and more. Limited-time offers at various stores and online platforms

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published28 Apr 2025, 05:38 PM IST
SBI Credit Card has introduced a host of offers for ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, which will be celebrated on April 30. The offers, ranging from discounts and cashbacks of 2,000 to 5,000, are available at leading jewellery stores and brands, including Tanishq, Joy Alukkas, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, ORRA, TBZ, and Reliance Jewels. Here’s what SBI Credit Card offers customers for gold purchases during the ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ week.

Tanishq

Offer Validity

April 24- April 30, 2025

Eligible Cards

All SBI credit cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback and Paytm SBI credit cards

Summary

Flat instant discount of 4000

Minimum transaction amount: 80000

Offer valid on one transaction per card

Offer valid only at Tanishq stores

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Offer Validity

April 24- April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI credit cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback and Paytm SBI credit cards

Summary

Flat 2500 Cashback at Malabar Gold

Minimum transaction amount: 50000

Maximum cashback: 2500 per card account

Offer valid at Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores, website and mobile app

Cashback per card account to be capped for transactions done across stores, website and mobile app

Joy Alukkas

Offer Validity

April 24- April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI credit card and ‘Cashback SBI Credit Card’

Summary

Flat 2500 cashback at Joyalukkas Stores

Minimum transaction amount: 50000

Maximum Cashback: 2500 per card account

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Offer Validity

April 24- April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Cashback and Paytm SBI Credit Cards

Summary

Flat 2500 and 5000 cashback on the basis of the below-mentioned transaction amounts

Transaction Amount (Rs)Flat Cashback Amount (Rs)
50000 – 99999.992500
100000 and above5000

The offer is applicable only at “TBZ – The Original” stores in Pan-India.

The offer will be valid only on one transaction per card account during the offer period.

Reliance Jewels

Offer Validity

April 24- April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Cashback & Paytm SBI Credit Cards

Summary

5% cash back at Reliance Jewels

Minimum transaction – 25000

Maximum cashback – 2500 per card account

Offer valid on Reliance Jewels stores, Reliance Jewels website and mobile app only

Cashback to be capped for transactions made across stores, website and app.

PNG Jewellers

Offer Validity

April 25–April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards

Summary

Up to 5000 Cashback at PNG Jewellers

Transaction AmountCashback
40000 to 999992.5%
100000 – 199999Flat 3000
200000 – 299999Flat 4000
300000 and aboveFlat 5000
Maximum cashback per card account 5000

Caratlane

Offer Validity

April 24-April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI Credit Card and Cashback SBI Credit Card.

Summary

Flat instant discount of 2000

Minimum transaction amount: 40000

Maximum discount: 2000 per card

Offer valid at Caratlane stores (Offline channel) and at www.caratlane.com/Caratlane mobile app (Online channel)

Offer valid only on one transaction per card per channel

Mia by Tanishq

Offer Validity

April 24-April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, Paytm SBI Credit Card and Cashback SBI Credit Card.

Summary

Flat instant discount of 2000

Minimum transaction amount: 40000

Offer valid on one transaction per card per channel

Visit Mia website/mobile app or visit your nearest Mia Store to avail the offer

ORRA

Offer Validity

April 22-May 1

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, SBI Paytm Co-branded Card and Cashback Card.

Summary

Get up to 3000 cashback at ORRA

Minimum Transaction

50000

Max cashback per card up to 99999

2.5%

Max cashback per card above 100000

3000

Max Cashback per card account

3000

E-commerce transactions are valid on PayU gateway only

Offer valid only in stores as mentioned in the store list at www.orra.co.in

Senco Gold and Diamonds

Offer Validity

April 26-April 30

Eligible Cards

All SBI Credit Cards, excluding corporate cards, cashback SBI credit cards, SBI PayTm credit cards, and UPI transactions are done through SBI Rupay credit cards.

OfferUp to 5000 instant discount
Minimum Transaction 50000
Flat Discount ( 50000 – 99999) 1000
Flat Discount ( 100000 – 199999) 2000
Flat Discount (For more than 200000) 5000
Max. Discount per card 5000

The offer can be availed at Senco Gold stores and all business associates under the brand name of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’

SBI also offers discounts and cashback for purchases made at Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Anjali Jewellers, JKJ Jewellers, Lalchand Jewellers and Verma Jewellers.

