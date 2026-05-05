SBI employees to go on a 2-day strike on May 25,26: Check their 16 key demands

Employees of India's biggest public-sector lender — State Bank of India — are set to go on a two-day nationwide strike on May 25 and 26, 2026, to escalate long-pending demands such as employees’ rights, fair working conditions, and protect the interests of both staff and customers.
Citing administrative neglect and what it described as a continued disregard for the employee concerns, the strike has been called by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) through a circular issued on May 2, 2026.
In the circular, the body has alleged that the bank management is implementing anti-employee policies, impacting the institution’s backbone. According to the notification, if either of the scheduled dates for the strike falls on a holiday, then the protest will be rescheduled to May 27.
“They (the policies) undermine job security, erode dignity in the workplace, and compromise the broader social responsibility that Public Sector banks are meant to uphold,” the employees said in the circular.
The agitation centres on a dispute over what the union describes as an increasing reliance on outsourcing permanent jobs. The federation has alleged that this shift is replacing stable and dignified employment with more temporary and contractual arrangements. It further claims that such practices reduce job security for workers and may also raise concerns around customer data handling, citing limited accountability among outsourced personnel.
The AISBISF highlights a nearly three-decade-long freeze on recruiting messengers. The freeze has vanished an entire cadre while reducing opportunities for underprivileged sections of the society, it claims.
The employee body listed 16 key demands in the circular, and now it seeks them to be fulfilled by the lender's management. These include:
Ahead of the nationwide strike scheduled for May 25 and 26, the federation has announced a series of protest activities. These include lunch time demonstrations and withdrawal of extra co-operation on May 5, followed by a social media campaign on May 6.
Other actions include a press meet atlocal head offices (LHOs) and administrative office (AO) centres on May 7, and silent sit-in programmes at all LHO/AO/RBO centres on May 8, 2026.
On May 11, the employees will hold centralised lunchtime demonstrations at all LHO/AO/RBO district headquarters centres. On May 18, they will hold dharna at all LHO/AO centres, and submit a Memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 19.
Ahead of the planned two-day strike, the SBI employees will on May 21 submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the circular posted on X (formerly Twitter) today.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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