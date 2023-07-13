SBI Fixed Deposit (FD) or Post Office term deposit? Where to invest your money? Latest interest rates compared2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:43 PM IST
SBI FD vs Post Office time deposit: SBI FD rates range from 3-7.1%, while post office time deposit rates range from 6.9-7.5%. Both offer low-risk investment options with tax exemptions
SBI FD vs Post Office time deposit: Fixed deposits are considered one of the safest investment options. However, currently, when SBI fixed deposit rates and fixed deposit rates of other banks are stagnant, small saving schemes like post office term deposits are lucrative investment schemes for investors who have a low-risk appetite.
