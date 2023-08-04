SBI has been, is and will be largest home loan lender, says chairman Dinesh Khara1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Khara said that SBI home loan book grew 13.47 per cent to ₹6,52,548 crore in Q1FY24, compared to ₹6,40,680 crore in Q4FY23 and from ₹5,75,075 lakh crore in Q1FY23.
State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara on 4 August asserted that the public sector bank has been, is, and will continue to lead the home loan market, reported news agency PTI.
