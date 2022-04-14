Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI home loan: Latest interest rate, eligibility and other details here

SBI home loan: Latest interest rate, eligibility and other details here

SBI home loan borrowers will get a credit score linked to the interest rate.
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

SBI home loan: There is a uniform rate for any loan amount

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loans at lower interest rates for its customers. Apart from other benefits, women borrowers can avail of concessions. According to the country's largest public-sector lender, SBI home loan borrowers will get a credit score linked to the interest rate. There is a uniform rate for any loan amount, according to SBI.

"Get your dream home with SBI Home Loans. Visit: https://homeloans.sbi," State Bank of India tweeted from its official handle.

Home Loan eligibility

Resident Type: Resident Indian

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 70 years

Loan Tenure: up to 30 years.

SBI home loan latest interest rate

State Bank of India offers attractive interest rates on home loans starting at 6.65% p.a

Features

Home Loan products to suit every customers need

Low-Interest Rates

Low Processing Fee

No Hidden Charges

No Pre Payment Penalty

Interest charges on Daily Reducing Balance

Repayment up to 30 years

Home Loan Available as Overdraft

Interest Concession for Women Borrowers