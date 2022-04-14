SBI home loan: Latest interest rate, eligibility and other details here

SBI home loan: Latest interest rate, eligibility and other details here1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
SBI home loan: There is a uniform rate for any loan amount
The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loans at lower interest rates for its customers. Apart from other benefits, women borrowers can avail of concessions. According to the country's largest public-sector lender, SBI home loan borrowers will get a credit score linked to the interest rate. There is a uniform rate for any loan amount, according to SBI.
"Get your dream home with SBI Home Loans. Visit: https://homeloans.sbi," State Bank of India tweeted from its official handle.
Home Loan eligibility
Resident Type: Resident Indian
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 70 years
Loan Tenure: up to 30 years.
SBI home loan latest interest rate
State Bank of India offers attractive interest rates on home loans starting at 6.65% p.a
Features
Home Loan products to suit every customers need
Low-Interest Rates
Low Processing Fee
No Hidden Charges
No Pre Payment Penalty
Interest charges on Daily Reducing Balance
Repayment up to 30 years
Home Loan Available as Overdraft
Interest Concession for Women Borrowers