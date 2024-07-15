Hello User
Business News/ Money / SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today

SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today

Livemint

SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today, July 15

SBI has raised MCLR by 5-10 bps across most tenures, from July 15, 2024.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised its marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps) across most tenures, with effect from today, July 15.

The increase is likely to impact loans and easy monthly installments (EMIs) for customers.

The SBI MCLR Hikes

  • MCLR on three-month loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.4 per cent.
  • MCLR on six-month loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.75 per cent.
  • MCLR on one-year loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.85 per cent.
  • MCLR on two-year loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.95 per cent.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

