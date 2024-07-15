SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today, July 15

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised its marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps) across most tenures, with effect from today, July 15.

The increase is likely to impact loans and easy monthly installments (EMIs) for customers.

The SBI MCLR Hikes MCLR on three-month loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.4 per cent.

MCLR on six-month loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.75 per cent.

MCLR on one-year loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.85 per cent.

MCLR on two-year loan tenures hiked by 10 bps to 8.95 per cent.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

