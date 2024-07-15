SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today
SBI raises lending rates by 5-10 bps across most tenures from today, July 15
The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised its marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps) across most tenures, with effect from today, July 15.
The increase is likely to impact loans and easy monthly installments (EMIs) for customers.
This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…
