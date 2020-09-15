SBI's Pehla Kadam, Pehli Udaan saving accounts for children: 5 things to know

State Bank of India (SBI) offers a host of savings schemes under its personal banking segment. Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan are two types of savings accounts for minors. These accounts help prepare your little ones for a sound financial future, besides inculcating the habit of saving money early. There are certain advantages of Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan savings account. Let's take a look at them.