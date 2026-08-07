SC extends mandatory insurance for new cars, bikes: Third-party vs comprehensive motor cover, can you upgrade?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance coverage of new vehicles by one year. This means new cars will now be required to have four years of coverage, while two-wheelers will need six years of coverage at the time of purchase or registration.
The ruling noted that, despite the statutory mandate, a “shocking” number of vehicles continued to ply Indian roads without valid third-party insurance, according to media reports.
This, the SC said, often forces accident victims and their families to “run from pillar to post” in order to secure compensation.
Until now, buyers of new vehicles were required to obtain three-year third-party insurance for cars and five-year cover for two-wheelers. The SC also proposed a system in which vehicles without insurance can be denied fuel at petrol pumps.
No, it is not mandatory to buy motor insurance from the vehicle dealer.
Paras Pasricha, Business Head of Motor Insurance at Policybazaar, says customers are free to compare insurance policies from different insurers or purchase a plan through any online insurance platform before taking delivery of their new vehicle.
However, it is mandatory under Indian law to have a valid third-party motor insurance policy before the vehicle owner drives the vehicle on public roads. This legal requirement protects the insured against financial liability arising from injury, death or property damage to any third party.
According to Pasricha, customers need to know that third-party insurance does not cover damage to their own vehicle.
“If customers want protection against accidents, theft, fire, floods or any natural and man-made calamities that may damage their car or two-wheeler, then they must consider buying a comprehensive motor insurance policy,” Pasricha said.
A comprehensive motor insurance policy includes mandatory third-party liability cover along with own damage cover, which in turn provides broader financial protection against both third-party liabilities and damage to the insured vehicle, subject to the policy terms, conditions and exclusions.
Yes, customers do not have to wait until their insurance renewal date to convert their third-party cover to a comprehensive policy. If a person already has a long-term third-party policy, they can purchase a co-terminus Standalone Own Damage (SAOD) policy during the policy term, the expert suggested.
The SAOD policy, according to Pasricha, is issued for the remaining tenure of the long-term third-party policy so that both policies expire on the same date.
“Together, these provide protection equivalent to a comprehensive motor insurance policy," he said, adding that some insurance companies may require additional underwriting checks or inspection before issuing the policy.
The additional premium depends on factors such as the vehicle's make and model, age, Insured Declared Value (IDV), location, insurer underwriting norms and the add-on covers based on the customer's requirements, he said.
The Supreme Court also took note of the growing backlog of motor accident compensation cases pending before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACTs) and issued directions to expedite the disposal of older cases.
For claims arising from accidents that occurred before 31 March 2022, it directed the State police authorities to promptly file Detailed Accident Reports before the respective tribunals, along with supporting records such as the FIR, medical and post-mortem reports, insurance documents and vehicle permits, according to a report by The Hindu.
The Bench further directed state police to provide timely service of notices and ensure the production of relevant witnesses before MACTs to expedite the disposal of these pending claims.
SC listed the matter for further hearing on 18 August to review compliance with its directions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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