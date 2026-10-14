SC makes insurance mandatory for all train tickets from Oct 27; here's what it means for customers booking offline

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend insurance coverage to passengers buying train tickets at station counters from October 27, 2026. At present, passengers can get this facility when making train travel reservations online by paying a nominal additional amount.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan pronounced the order on October 6 while hearing a petition filed in the aftermath of the Odisha train accident that happened in June 2023.

The plea sought an inquiry into the crash, alleging that the failure to implement the Kavach train protection system had contributed to the tragedy. It also called for the safety system to be rolled out across the railway network.

SC flags lack of progress on offline ticket insurance In earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had given Indian Railway authorities time to devise a mechanism to extend insurance coverage to passengers buying tickets offline, including those from economically weaker sections of society.

However, during the October 6 hearing, the bench noted that no progress had been made and decided to issue a directive mandating coverage.

It also warned that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for any failure to implement the order.

“The Court has granted sufficient time to the authorities to devise a mechanism for extending such coverage to persons belonging to the lowest strata of society, who, in most cases, purchase their tickets at the railway reservation counters while undertaking journeys by train. As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from 27.10.2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online,” the order read, according to Livelaw.

How will the mandate help passengers? Currently, travel insurance is only available if you purchase train tickets from the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) web portal or mobile app. At the time of making payment for your tickets, you can put a tick on the travel insurance box for purchasing insurance.

Doing so gives you coverage against specified losses arising from train accidents and certain other incidents during the journey. Under the existing scheme, the coverage amounts are as follows:

Type of coverage Insurance amount Death ₹ 10,00,000 Permanent total disability ₹ 10,00,000 Permanent partial disability ₹ 7,50,000 Hospitalization expenses for injury ₹ 2,00,000 Transportation of mortal remains ₹ 10,000

The travel insurance policy is currently available to online ticket holders on an optional basis at a premium of 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, with effect from February 17, 2024.

It remains to be seen how the Railway Board implements the directive for offline ticket bookings, particularly as the Supreme Court has held the board directly responsible for any failure to comply with its order.

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“Making insurance mandatory for all train travellers is a welcome step towards strengthening passenger safety and financial protection in India. The Supreme Court 's decision strengthens the importance of travel insurance and recognises it as an essential safeguard rather than an optional add-on. For millions of Indians who rely on railways as an affordable and accessible mode of transport, insurance at an affordable premium can provide crucial financial support to passengers and their families in the event of unforeseen accidents," said Manas Kapoor, Business Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.