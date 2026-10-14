SC makes insurance mandatory for all train tickets from Oct 27; here's what it means for customers booking offline

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend insurance coverage to passengers buying train tickets at station counters from October 27, 2026. At present, passengers can get this facility when making train travel reservations online by paying a nominal additional amount.
A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan pronounced the order on October 6 while hearing a petition filed in the aftermath of the Odisha train accident that happened in June 2023.
The plea sought an inquiry into the crash, alleging that the failure to implement the Kavach train protection system had contributed to the tragedy. It also called for the safety system to be rolled out across the railway network.
In earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had given Indian Railway authorities time to devise a mechanism to extend insurance coverage to passengers buying tickets offline, including those from economically weaker sections of society.
However, during the October 6 hearing, the bench noted that no progress had been made and decided to issue a directive mandating coverage.
It also warned that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for any failure to implement the order.
“The Court has granted sufficient time to the authorities to devise a mechanism for extending such coverage to persons belonging to the lowest strata of society, who, in most cases, purchase their tickets at the railway reservation counters while undertaking journeys by train. As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from 27.10.2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online,” the order read, according to Livelaw.
Currently, travel insurance is only available if you purchase train tickets from the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) web portal or mobile app. At the time of making payment for your tickets, you can put a tick on the travel insurance box for purchasing insurance.
Doing so gives you coverage against specified losses arising from train accidents and certain other incidents during the journey. Under the existing scheme, the coverage amounts are as follows:
|Type of coverage
|Insurance amount
|Death
|₹10,00,000
|Permanent total disability
|₹10,00,000
|Permanent partial disability
|₹7,50,000
|Hospitalization expenses for injury
|₹2,00,000
|Transportation of mortal remains
|₹10,000
The travel insurance policy is currently available to online ticket holders on an optional basis at a premium of 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, with effect from February 17, 2024.
It remains to be seen how the Railway Board implements the directive for offline ticket bookings, particularly as the Supreme Court has held the board directly responsible for any failure to comply with its order.
“Making insurance mandatory for all train travellers is a welcome step towards strengthening passenger safety and financial protection in India. The Supreme Court 's decision strengthens the importance of travel insurance and recognises it as an essential safeguard rather than an optional add-on. For millions of Indians who rely on railways as an affordable and accessible mode of transport, insurance at an affordable premium can provide crucial financial support to passengers and their families in the event of unforeseen accidents," said Manas Kapoor, Business Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.
"This move brings the safety and well-being of the common man into sharper focus and reinforces the need to make financial protection an integral part of every journey," Kapoor added.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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