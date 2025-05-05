Money
Schengen, US visas: How to crack the application process and ensure that your summer travel plans go ahead smoothly
Shipra Singh 8 min read 05 May 2025, 02:38 PM IST
SummarySchengen visa rejections are a growing concern for Indian travelers. With rejection rates at about 16%, experts suggest planning and precautions to mitigate financial risks associated with bookings.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Paras Sharma in New Delhi lost ₹2.5 lakh even before his planned holiday in Greece started in 2024. His and his wife’s Schengen visa applications were rejected by the Greece embassy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less