Sebi's nod to retail algo trading levels the playing field with institutions
Summary
- Sebi’s proposal to allow retail investors in algo trading aims to democratize market access, offering tools previously reserved for institutions. With safeguards in place, the move could reshape retail participation in India’s capital markets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a landmark proposal to bring retail investors into the realm of algorithmic (algo) trading—a domain traditionally dominated by institutional players. With advantages such as faster trade execution, enhanced risk management, and cost efficiency, algo trading has the potential to transform retail participation in India’s capital markets.