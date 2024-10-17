Sebi's liquidity window: A tailored fix for India’s corporate bond market woes
Summary
- With guaranteed exits for retail investors, Sebi’s new framework aims to boost participation and deepen India’s corporate bond market.
India’s corporate bond market has long been hamstrung by low liquidity, locking investors into their holdings until maturity and discouraging retail participation. While institutional investors dominate, retail investors—wary of the illiquid secondary market—have stayed on the sidelines.