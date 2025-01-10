Is it time to rethink India’s market cap classifications?
Summary
- With thresholds rising sharply, expanding largecap and midcap categories could bring more flexibility to a rapidly growing market.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) recently released the updated half-yearly data on market capitalization classifications for listed stocks. As defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), largecaps are the top 100 companies by market capitalization, midcaps are ranked 101 to 250, and smallcaps are those ranked 251 and beyond.