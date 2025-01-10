Is it time to rethink India’s market cap classifications?

One potential adjustment could be expanding the thresholds for largecaps and midcaps to include more stocks. Instead of the current top 100 stocks being classified as largecaps, the threshold could be increased to the top 150. Based on current data, this would lower the largecap entry criteria to ₹65,000 crore. A side effect of this change would be the need to redefine indices like Nifty Next50 as Nifty Next100.