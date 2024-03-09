Sebi notifies small and medium REITs
An SM REIT is allowed to gather funds starting from ₹50 crore by issuing units to a minimum of 200 investors. These funds are to be used for acquiring and managing real estate assets, generating income for the investors.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued regulations to amend the REIT Regulations 2014, establishing guidelines for creation of Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts, or SM REITs.
