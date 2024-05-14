Sebi relaxes draconian KYC norms to simplify risk management framework. Details here
Markets regulator Sebi issued a notification easing KYC norms to simplify the risk management framework, based on the master circular released on October 12 last year.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said that it has decided to relax Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to simplify the risk management framework. The markets regulator issued an updated notification on the master circular dated October 12.