Sebi’s AIF rule changes give fund managers more time—but add new challenges
Priyesh Chheda 4 min read 15 Aug 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Summary
New Sebi amendments allow Alternate Investment Funds to manage unliquidated assets within existing schemes and extend liquidation timelines, but transparency, valuation, and investor exit hurdles remain.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The landscape for Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) in India is undergoing significant change with recent regulatory amendments from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story