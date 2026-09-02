Sell, downsize or redevelop? Real estate lessons from retirees who are trading bungalows for cash and gated living

After his wife died, 83-year-old S. Jagannatha Rao sold his three-bedroom house in Bhopal to move closer to his two sons in Bengaluru. Since the locality was expensive for buying a property in, he chose to rent instead.

He invested the proceeds from the sale of his Bhopal house in Section 54EC capital gains bonds, government securities and fixed deposits. Separately, Rao also sold an ancestral property in Andhra Pradesh.

“I was not reluctant to sell the Bhopal house as it was in everyone’s best interest to sell and move on,” Rao told Mint's Shipra Singh. “However, I was emotionally attached to my ancestral property in Anantapur.”

After weighing the pros and cons and discussing the decision with his sons, Rao said he realised it was far more prudent to sell it during his lifetime. While selling off these two properties did not dramatically alter his retirement budget, since he already had enough saved, it simplified his life.

“Having my net worth in liquid instruments rather than physical real estate brings immense peace of mind,” he said. “Had something happened to me, managing and selling the properties remotely would have been a significant administrative burden for my sons.”

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Retirees’ relationship with property India’s population aged 60 and above is projected to reach 347 million by 2050, according to the United Nations Population Fund. This highlights an important question for ageing homeowners: how much real estate do they actually need in retirement?

With family structures changing — children increasingly move to other cities or countries — Kalpesh Ashar, CFP and Sebi-registered investment advisor, told Mint that it is changing retirees’ relationship with property.

“Homes accumulated for the next generation may have little practical use if children have settled elsewhere, while maintaining and eventually selling those properties can become a burden for heirs,” he said.

However, selling is not the only way to unlock the value of a family property; some retirees are opting to sell secondary real estate during their lifetime and move the proceeds into financial assets that are easier to manage and divide.

Downsizing Several seniors are also opting to move into managed or gated housing.

A 67-year-old Noida resident shared with Mint that he has sold his large independent bungalow to move into an apartment in a gated complex.

“It was my family home–a two-storey house with six rooms, two kitchens and five bathrooms. My children grew up there, went to college and started their careers,” he said. “Eventually, however, the children moved out and I was left there with my wife and elderly father.”

The ancestral home, which once housed a multigenerational family, was becoming a burden for three older residents; it needed major repairs, and security was a concern.

And the family was uncomfortable leaving it locked for extended periods as it moved the elders to Noida.

“My children suggested selling it and buying an apartment. It took me a year to make up my mind as I was emotionally attached to the house,” he said. “Seeing a friend make a similar move helped me understand the economics better.”

He told Mint that moving to Noida also strengthened his finances — He spent only about one-fourth of the sale proceeds on the new apartment and kept the balance aside in fixed deposits.

His new home in the gated society provides security, power backup, water and maintenance. “I can freely go for walks and run errands. Quality of life has improved,” he said.

Trade-off for quality of life Trading off holding property for future appreciation or simply renting it out to unlock its value to improve finances and quality of life today “makes sense financially and mentally,” said Ajay Pruthi, founder of PLNR and a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

“Rental yields are typically around 2-3% of the property value before society charges, property tax and repairs. Moreover, chasing tenants in your 70s-80s is not easy. An empty property, meanwhile, generates expenses without income,” Pruthi told Mint.

A broad rule for retirees is to retain the house they live in and reconsider holding additional properties unless they generate sufficiently attractive returns, Pruthi said.

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Redevelopment Selling is not the only way to unlock real estate value. For retirees who want to stay in their neighbourhood without the upkeep of an independent house, redevelopment offers a practical alternative.

That was the choice Padma Mahadevan’s parents made in Chennai. Her father built a house on inherited land in 1984. Over time, recurring costs on waterproofing, pest control, and structural repairs made maintaining the property and his brother's adjacent home demanding.

The brothers eventually partnered with a developer, receiving two flats each, along with a cash payout. The move allowed Mahadevan’s parents to remain in their prime locality in low-maintenance apartments while unlocking decades of trapped land value.

“My father was a state government employee and we as a family always lived frugally for much of my childhood,” Mahadevan said. “The surplus changed my parents' lives in retirement. They started going on holidays and financially upgraded into a completely different bracket.”

This also simplified their estate planning; One flat went to Mahadevan, while the other was earmarked for her London-based brother.

Following her father’s death in April, Mahadevan’s mother moved to a rented home in a Coimbatore senior living facility near her sisters, backed by adequate savings to purchase the unit if desired.

While redevelopment solved maintenance and liquidity for the Mahadevans, holding multiple properties can backfire if the next generation has no plans to occupy them.

Retirees must evaluate how much capital they lock into illiquid brick-and-mortar assets, Ashar noted. “You might be asset-rich in retirement with multiple properties, but if you are cash-poor, it is of no use,” he said.

The challenge compounds when children live overseas and later face administrative hurdles in liquidating Indian real estate. “As far as possible, make life easy for the children by selling your real estate, which is difficult for heirs to liquidate in comparison with financial assets, and keep inheritance as simple as possible,” he said.

Plan first Retirees choosing to sell must have an asset allocation prior to closing the transaction, Pruthi advised.

The first step is to address capital gains tax liabilities and assess Section 54EC bonds. “Buy capital gains bonds only if the tax you save is bigger than what you lose by locking money at 5.25% for five years,” he said.

Next, reserve dedicated funds for healthcare and assisted living. The remaining corpus can be allocated across income-generating instruments—such as the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, and staggered fixed deposits—while long-term surpluses are allocated to growth assets matched to risk tolerance. “Split the money into buckets and don't dump it into one big FD,” he said.